By MAURICE KALUOCH

It was double tragedy for 300 students of Sindo Girls High School in Homa Bay County after a dining hall they have been using as a temporarily dormitory caught fire on Wednesday evening.

The students have been sleeping in the building after their two dormitories earlier burnt down three weeks ago.

Homa Bay County Police Commander John Omusanga said everything, including mattresses, blankets and personal effects of the students was burnt down.

“Twelve students and a subordinate staff were injured during the 7.30pm fire that also gutted a food store in the institution,” Mr Omusanga said.

The school’s Principal Rosslyn Ochieng' said lights went off while she was at her office and the students were in class.

“After the power resumed, students saw smoke coming from the dining hall which had been converted into a dormitory that has been hosting 300 students after the previous fire incident that consumed two dormitories,” Ms Ochieng’ said.

She said casualties were rushed to hospital.

A water van from Put Sarajevo Construction Company helped the students to put out the fire.

Mr Omusanga said the value of the burnt property could not be immediately ascertained.