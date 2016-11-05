Six die, two injured in inter-clan fighting

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Six people have died and two others injured in fighting between Jibril and Matan clans in Wajir County on Saturday.

AP Commandant Mohammed Sheikh said the injured have been taken to Eldas Hospital for treatment.

The violence occurred in Baghala and the deceased were from the Jibril clan who had gone to attack Matan settlements, a police source said

A police source, who sought anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to media, said the plan to was leaked leading to the assailants being ambushed on their arrival in the area.