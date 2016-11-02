State agency blamed for delays in Samburu food distribution

By NATION TEAM

Samburu County has blamed the Government Chemist for delays in the distribution of relief food.

Spokesman Fred Marmelei accused the agency of taking too long to declare whether the relief food samples taken for tests were safe for consumption.

“We cannot distribute the food if it has not been given a clean bill of health,” Mr Marmelei told the Nation on Wednesday.

The county government has been on the spot over delayed release of food to more than 50,000 starving people.

The National Cereals and Produce Board confirmed to the Nation that the county had bought 8,000 bags of maize and had already paid Sh11.1 million. The stock has been lying at the Maralal NCPB stores.

Mr Marmelei said the distribution would be financed by the World Food Programme.

“The county government will provide maize, while the WFP will give out beans, sorghum and oil,” he said.

More than a month ago, the National Drought Management Authority and the county government said at least 54,000 people were at the risk of starvation.

Meanwhile, Kwale County says it has set aside Sh90 million to fight the drought affecting more than 200,000 people in Kinango and Lunga Lunga sub-counties.

WATER CATCHMENT AREAS DRIED

Recently, MCAs passed the Kwale Disaster Management Bill, which was signed into law by Governor Salim Mvurya on Friday.

“The situation has reached alarming levels. Families are in urgent need of support,” Mr Mvurya said at Mvindeni Biashara Centre on Tuesday.

The county boss said food would be provided to 229 primary and 39 day secondary schools.

In Kilifi County, more than 200,000 hunger victims in Ganze have appealed to the national and county governments to help them get water after catchment areas dried up.

They said the Ndigiria water pan, which serves more than 10 villages in Mrima wa Ndege Location was drying up.

Mr Japeth Chengo, 87, said some people had to walk for up to 15 kilometres to get water.

Another local resident, Mr Tom Kitu, said more than 2,000 animals had died of hunger and thirst.

Deputy County Commissioner Fredrick Ndunga, Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro, Ganze MP Peter Shehe and Watamu MCA Ibrahim Matumbo visited the area to donate 1,000 bags of relief food.

Mr Mung’aro said the National Youth Service would begin supplying water on Thursday.

“Already, the NYS is drilling three water pans,” he said.

In another development, a company contracted by the county government to collect revenue has asked well-wishers to join the war against hunger.

Rain Drop Company CEO Shaib Hamisi Mgandi on Wednesday said the situation was becoming worse.

He was speaking at Mitowino Village as he helped distribute 200 bags of flour.

In Voi Sub-County, Taita-Taveta County, more than 200 households will be supplied with water.

The county government has bought pipes to supply water to residents of Mlambenyi Village in Mbololo Ward, which is the worst hit by the drought.

In Tharaka-Nithi County, Deputy Governor Murithi Mati has asked the Devolution ministry to provide food to the people.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, Dr Mati said those in the arid parts of Chuka/Igambang’ombe, Tharaka and Maara constituencies would continue suffering if not supplied with food. He asked farmers to plant fast- maturing crops like mung beans, millet and sorghum.