The Tana River county government has‎ started distributing relief food worth Sh160 million to 97,000 families experiencing extreme drought.

Governor Hussein Dado flagged off the first batch of the total procured food items consisting of 12, 500 bags of 50 kg rice, 8,000 bags of 50 kg of beans and 50,000 jerrycans of cooking oil for distribution to the affected families in Hirimani, Wayu, Bangale and Garsen West wards.

Mr Dado said additional food which has been procured is due to arrive in the county for distribution to other affected areas.

According to the governor, the county sent a red alert that the drought was getting worse and appealed for support from the national government, international communities and humanitarian agencies in the country.

“Tana River is among the most affected counties by drought. In four wards, all water pans and dams we had built have dried up. We have not experienced this level of drought since 1984,’’ said Mr Dado.

The governor said they have planned special prayers to seek divine intervention for rain.

The county boss said his administration is spending more than Sh3 million a day to supply water to 154 villages after water pans and dams dried up.