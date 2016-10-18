By GALGALO BOCHA

The Tana River County government has paid dozens of contractors it owed money, with Governor Hussein Dado issuing a stern warning to those who violently protested last week that they risk losing business with the county in future.

Mr Dado warned those who stormed the county offices last week demanding to be paid that his administration will consider blacklisting them for being disorderly.

“You didn’t come with stones when asking for contracts. Why do you use stones when asking for payment,” he posed while addressing the contractors at the county offices in Hola yesterday.

The governor said while it was their right to seek payment, disrupting business in a government office is infringing on the rights of others who come to seek services.

At least 76 companies received their dues, with Mr Dado assuring the rest that their money will be settled by next week when the county receives more funds from the national Treasury.

He urged the contractors to be patient, noting that counties receive money in batches and therefore all companies cannot receive payment at the same time.

“We have settled more than half of those demanding payment. We will pay the rest in the next few weeks,” said the governor.

He said his county has always been steadfast in paying suppliers and contractors, stating that only a few claims are one month to six months old.

Mr Dado said his administration has deliberately given opportunities to everyone compared with other counties.

“We have relaxed the rules to ensure devolution benefits the locals by ensuring small contracts are restricted to those who are residents of the county,” he said.