The drought situation in Samburu is worsening by the day, with desperate families trekking long distances in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock.

The situation in the last three weeks has left thousands of Samburu residents at risk of starvation in the wake of the looming famine.

Women, children and the elderly are the most affected, as the drought situation persists in the northern parts of Samburu County.

Baragoi, South Horr, Barseloi, Wamba, Suyan, Loonjorin, Ntepes in Opiroi area and Nachola are the most affected areas.

A spot-check by the Nation team in the affected areas on Sunday and Monday established a desperate situation.

In some areas, desperate families have been waking up as early as 4 am to sit by the roadside where they hope to get the attention of travellers whom they beg for food and water.

Throughout the day, they endure the scorching sun and together with herders, chase after vehicles hoping to secure something to quench their thirst and fill their hungry tummies.

Ms Josephine Lerumaki is among the families we found by the roadside who stopped us asking for water and food.

The middle aged woman mother of seven is from Ntepes area of Opiroi where the drought’s biting effects are being felt for the last one month.

Ms Lerumaki is accompanied by her five children all below the age of 12. She begs for help saying her family has not had food for the last one week.

She is afraid that she may lose her children to extreme hunger that has resulted from the famine situation.

“We have been living in this condition for the last two weeks. We have no one to help us or support us with food and water. My husband left with our camels to go and look for pasture and water four days ago and he is yet to return,” she narrates to the Nation team.

WAITING BY THE ROADSIDE

In her company are four more families also waiting by the roadside with hope that a passer-by will drop something for them.

“Some of our old family members are left in the manyattas without food or water,” Ms Lerumaki says, adding that neither the county nor the national government have come to their rescue.

As we speak to her, more families comprising women and children from Barseloi and Suyan areas arrive at the spot, joining the rest.

Among them is an expectant Ms Anna Lekishon, accompanied by her two-year-old child. She is among the group of women arriving at Ntepes.

She tells us that she has been on the road for the last three days in search of water and food for her child and herself. She is carrying three 10 litre jerricans and offers to explain that she has come from an area that is drier than Ntepes without any water or food.

“I had to come all the way to look for water and food for my family in this condition because we don’t have anyone else to help us back at home. My husband with some of his male family members have gone to look for a better place to graze our cattle and I don’t know when they will be back,” she says tightly holding her son’s hand in the scorching sun.

Together with her son, they spent the nights with well-wishers in manyattas found in the deep thickets of Samburu.

“The homes I spent my two nights also don’t have sufficient food and water and they are also planning to look for more to sustain them,” she lamented, adding that she had to go through the wild animal-infested bushes to look for a way to survive with her family.

She adds that she made the decision because of her son and other two children who are now staying at home and not going to school anymore because there is no food.

ONLY RESERVOIR

Ntepes area being so sandy is used by many as a source of underground water. This is what most of the women use as the only reservoir left for them before they receive any relief aid.

In other areas, we find desperate women digging holes in the sandy and dry ground. They have to wait for hours before water filtrates through the holes before they can scoop out some to fill their jerricans.

Some 83 kilometres away from Ntepes, we find a team of morans sinking further in a dry old water well in Loonjorin in the northern parts of Samburu-in search of water for their livestock and for domestic use.

Without any protective gear, the group risks by entering a 15 feet muddy well to dig further in search of water. They say it is the only closest option for them and their families for survival.

Leading the team is Mr Sam Lenolkirina who criticises the county government saying it has not in any way supported them on the issue of water scarcity since the drought began.

“We cannot die of thirst and we cannot allow out livestock to die because we have no water. That is the reason we have decided as men from this village to come together and look for a solution,” he says.

54.000 AFFECTED

According to the National Disaster Management Authority and the Samburu County government, an estimated 54,000 people have been affected by the drought and are at risk of starvation.

The authority issued a famine alert about two weeks ago where it called for urgent intervention.

Samburu County government in collaboration with the national government under the National Drought Management Authority had promised to start the supply of relief food to the affected families from the beginning of this week, but the exercise is yet to take off.

The affected families are now calling upon the government to intervene speedily, saying many were at risk of malnutrition. Those rearing camels are relying on camel milk for survival.

Pastoralist communities from the neighbouring Marsabit, Isiolo, Baringo and Turkana counties have also been forced to move for up to 120 kilometres in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

There is concern that the situation may pose a conflict danger as groups scramble for the already scarce resources.