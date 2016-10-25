By GODFREY OUNDOH

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has confirmed that it has in its custody 10,000 bags purchased by the county government of Samburu for distribution to famine-stricken families in the county.

According to NCPB, the stock valued at Sh11 million has been lying at the Maralal Depot for the last two weeks and has not been collected by the county government.

Mr Sammy Kipng'etich Mutahi, the NCPB Maralal Depot Manager told the Nation this morning the maize stock arrived two weeks ago from Eldoret.

"We are waiting for the county government to conclude its logistics and come to collect the maize. It has been lying here for the last two weeks," he said.

The stock is part of the strategic famine relief food for Samburu county.

About 20,000 bags are expected to be brought to the Maralal Depot for emergency food security back up.