By KEN BETT

Three girls were Tuesday shot dead by bandits while fetching water in Marsabit County.

County Police Commander Ben Kogo said the teenagers were killed at the Elelnasich water point.

Two of the girls were aged 18 while the third was 16.

Mr Kogo ruled out revenge attack as the motive for the killings, saying the assailants were unknown.

He said the bodies of the girls were discovered on Tuesday evening.