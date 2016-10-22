By RUTH MBULA

At least three people have sustained arrow injuries in fresh fight between members of the Kipsigis and Kisii communities at Olmelil on the border of Narok and Kisii counties.

Two houses were torched as the two communities engaged in fierce fighting the whole night on Friday.

Ikorongo Location Chief Mr Francis Omidi said warring youths from the two communities are still fighting and are engaging police officers in running battles.

Chief Omidi said dozens of police officers had been deployed to beef up security in the area.

”But they have engaged police in a cat and mouse game as they continue fighting,” he said.

The two communities have been engaging in retaliatory attacks in the past five months, citing a border conflict and cattle-rustling incidences.

Three months ago, security chiefs from both counties attempted to resolve the border conflict but members of the Kipsigis community were unsatisfied with the new boundaries.

Two people were killed in similar clashes three weeks ago.

One of the dead was a woman who was hit by a stray bullet from police officers who were dispersing warring youths and died at Tenwek Mission Hospital.

RUTO TOUR

Kisii County security committee lead by county commissioner Kula Hache and her Narok counterpart led by Moffat Kangi toured the region two weeks ago and called on the two communities to co-exist peacefully.

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to tour the region on Sunday.

“But we suspect that there are people who do not want him here and that is why they attacked us yesterday night,” said a resident, Mr Shadrack Tonui.