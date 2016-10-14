Three on motorbike die after collision with bus

Three people were killed early Friday when a motorbike they were riding on collided with a bus at Nyangores on the Bomet-Narok highway.

According to Bomet OCPD Abel Sande, the rider of the motorcycle was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the bus. All passengers aboard the bus were unhurt, the police boss said. Mr Sande added that the bus driver had recorded a statement with the police over the incident.