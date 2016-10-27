By PHILIP BWAYO

Parents of a young man from Trans Nzoia who is fighting to shed off a terrorist tag are worried owing to the heavy surveillance their son has been subjected to since being sentenced to a 10-year jail term and later on released.

Richard Baraza, was in 2015 jailed by a Mandera court after admitting he intended to join the terror group.

But he was later released after it was realised that he has a disturbing mental condition and could not account for his actions immediately before his arrest.

He was charged that on October 27, 2015 at around 1pm in Mandera Town, he was found crossing the country’s border into Somalia without passing through a designated point.

He was later released by the High Court in Garissa.

RE-ARRESTED

The move sparked mixed reactions from villagers, leading to his re-arrest by police from Endebess Police Station in Trans Nzoia County.

His peasant parents, who hail from Gidea Village in Kwanza Constituency, have come out to explain why their son behaved that way.

His mother, Alice Machuma, said Baraza, the last born in the family of nine, has been grappling with a ‘seasonal mental problem’ which makes him disappear from the homestead only to re-appear when he is back to his senses.

“This problem first appeared to him when he was in class five. He has on several occasions burnt his belongings and become wild,” said Mrs Machuma.

She said they were surprised to learn that their son had been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found crossing over to Somalia. They wondered how he reached there.

TRIED TRADITIONAL REMEDIES

His father, Maurice Wakachala, said he has tried all Bukusu traditional remedies to address his son’s condition to no avail.

He always experiences the mental challenge at specific seasons of the year, his father said.

“I appeased my late father with an animal sacrifice at my ancestral place in Kabuchai Village in Bungoma County with the hope of ending this seasonal madness that runs in our family,” said Mr Wakachala.

His recent arrest by the Endebess police after he returned home in August after being set free by the High Court in Garissa sparked fresh fears among his parents who were happy that he was free at last.

Kwanza OCPD Wilfred Mogire said Baraza was arrested following fears by residents who thought he had escaped from prison.

Police later set him free after thorough grilling by detectives and officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

Mr Mogire said communication from security officials in Garissa confirmed that he had been set free on grounds that he was found to be of no sound mind hence he could not account for his actions.

UNDER CLOSE WATCH

“We have conditioned him to be reporting to Endebess Police Station once every two weeks as we keep a close eye on him. We currently have nothing against him,” said the OCPD.

Neighbours described Mr Baraza as a bright and hardworking man whose future is unfortunately at stake owing to the medical condition that has seen him fail to complete his university education.

“His brilliant performance in KCSE [exam] where he scored an A-minus earned him a place in several schools in this region where he taught as an untrained teacher,” said Mr Wandeto Mbuthia, a neighbour.

Gidea Location Chief Joseph Juma has in the meantime embarked on a programme of eliminating fear among a section of villagers who are finding it hard to interact easily with Mr Baraza after his return.

“Some of the villagers have been afraid that he could be an agent of terrorists but we have been explaining to them what transpired to lead to his conviction and his subsequent release,” Chief Juma said.