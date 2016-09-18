By GEORGE MUNENE

Two people were Saturday injured when supporters of Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi and those of an influential businesswoman Wangui Ngirici clashed during the Mwea Classic Marathon.

Mrs Ngirici has joined the race for the county woman representative’s seat in the 2017 elections and has been going round the region addressing the residents and participating in development and social events.

The supporters of the two political rivals exchanged blows at Wangu’ru Stadium, temporarily disrupting the marathon.

Police had to lob teargas canisters to separate the two groups which had earlier stormed the stadium singing war songs and challenging each other to a physical fight.

It all started when the two groups carrying banners of their leaders met at the stadium as Mr Ndathi, who was the guest of honour, and Mrs Ngirici were at the dais.

The rival supporters engaged in a shouting match, each trying to outdo the other, and a physical confrontation ensued.

They kicked and boxed each other, causing panic among the runners and fans who had turned up at the stadium.

During the fight, two youth were injured and treated at a mobile clinic which was recently donated by First lady Margaret Kenyatta.

As the fight intensified, officers threw teargas canisters, sending the warring rival groups scampering to safety.

Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi speaks during the Mwea Classic Marathon on September 17, 2016. He said he was not ready to get involved in confrontational and abusive politics. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

BANNERS CONFISCATED

The officers also confiscated the banners of Mrs Ngirici and loaded them into a GK vehicle and took them to the nearby police station as her supporters protested.

This is the third time the supporters of the two leaders, who are sworn political enemies, have clashed in public.

Mwea East police boss Mutoro Kizito said officers had to act very fast to prevent any casualties.

"It was a security issue and we had to act urgently. We did not want anyone to die," said Mr Kizito.

Later the supporters of the two leaders engaged in counter accusations.

Mrs Wangui's supporters accused their rivals of being responsible for the chaos.

"It is the supporters of Mr Ndathi who provoked us by trying to tear Mrs Ngirici's banners and we had to react," said one of Mrs Ngirici's supporters.

Mrs Wangui Ngirici, an aspirant for the Kirinyaga women representative's seat closes the finish line during the Mwea Classic Marathon at Wangu’ru Stadium on September 17, 2016. Her supporters clashed with those of Governor Ndathi. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

HURLED INSULTS

However, Mr Ndathi's supporters accused their rivals of hurling insults at them as they chanted slogans in support of the governor.

"We were chanting pro-Ndathi slogans when a group people supporting Mrs Ngirici started mocking and abusing us and we did not take the matter kindly," said one of the governor’s supporters.

Later, while delivering his speech, Mr Ndathi vowed to concentrate in development as it was not yet time for campaigns.

"Since my seat is not vacant, I will continue carrying out development projects which can benefit the residents," he said.

Mr Ndathi added that he was not ready to get involved in confrontational and abusive politics even when campaigns officially start.

"I want peace to prevail and I ask others who are eyeing various political seats to shun violence," she said.

Mrs Ngirici, who participated and won the five-kilometre women’s race, said she detested violence.

"I do not advocate [for] violence and I will go round the region preaching peace," she said.

Mrs Ngirici has been at loggerheads with the governor since she declared her interest in the woman representative’s seat and started repairing roads in the area using her own resources without consulting the county government.