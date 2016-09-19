Tycoons ‘employ new trick to grab land’ in Lamu

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

The Lamu County government has unearthed what it says is a new trick by tycoons to grab land.

It has been established that the people, who owned more than 500,000 acres occupied by 22 ranches, some of which was repossessed by the national government early this year, have now shifted their attention to land around mega development projects in the county.

Addressing residents at Baharini trading centre in Mpeketoni, Deputy Governor Eric Mugo said more than 10,000 acres around the proposed Sh21 billion wind power project had been grabbed.

He said that of the more than 16,000 acres in Baharini, only 3,200 acres that was set aside for the project was secure, while the rest of the land had fallen into the hands of the grabbers.

Mr Mugo said the individuals were displacing the indigenous people using their fat wallets.

He claimed that they had demarcated plots of between 50 and 200 acres and acquired fake title deeds.

Mr Mugo appealed to the National Land Commission and Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi to intervene.

“Many residents of Baharini might soon become squatters on their own land as the tycoons easily acquire fake title deeds. They have driven many people out of their homes. If nothing is done soon, the number if squatters in Lamu will rise drastically,” Mr Mugo warned.

Land surrounding the Lapsset project has also been affected, with thousands of acres reported to have been grabbed.

“After the government revoked some title deeds for the 22 ranches that were found to have been irregularly acquired, the holders turned their attention to Baharini, Kililana, Mashunduani and even Mokowe, where the wind project and Lapsset are to be built,” said Mr Mugo.