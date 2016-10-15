By THOMAS WAITA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to commission the tarmacking of Kitui-Kibwezi road in the next three weeks, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has said.

Speaking on Friday at Kyandula Primary School, Kitui South, where he launched the digital literacy programme in the county, the CS said construction works on the major road would commence soon after the commissioning.

He apologised for the delayed road works but affirmed the national government’s commitment to upgrade the it.

“We regret the long delay that has seen this crucial road remain in a deplorable state. Its economic importance in this region cannot be underrated,” he said.

Local leaders, among them Senator David Musila, have time and again petitioned the national government to fast track the road's tarmacking.

They have faulted the Jubilee administration for the delayed construction of the class B road saying poor road networks have weighed down on the region’s economy.

The road, once tarmacked, will unlock the economic potential of Kitui County by linking the region to Mombasa port, according to the leaders.

Mr Musila said the road has been overlooked by successive governments since Kenya attained its independence in 1963, “signalling intentional marginalisation of the area perceived to be opposition’s stronghold”.

Kitui residents were left disappointment after President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to commission construction of the road at Mutomo trading centre as was indicated in his itinerary of Ukambani tour in June.

Mr Rotich said the Jubilee administration was keen to undertake non-discriminatory development in all parts of Kenya regardless of their respective political persuasion.

He said the laptop project, which was part of flagship projects outlined in Jubilee Alliance’s 2013 manifesto, will see approximately 1.2 million standard one pupils in all public primary schools receive tablets by December.

He said the digital gadgets would make learning simple, interesting and more comprehensible for the pupils, leading to excellent academic performance.