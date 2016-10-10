By GAITANO PESSA

Kibabii University in Bungoma County has been closed indefinitely following student unrest.

The students rioted today over the posting of their examination results on notice boards instead of sending them to their web portals.

Carrying placards and pelting university buildings with stones, they engaged the police in running battles and blocked the Chwele-Bungoma road.

Vice-Chancellor Isaac Ipara Odeo said the school was shut down because the demonstration had interrupted learning.

“We told the students to suspend the riots but they would not listen. We did not have any other choice but to close the institution because they had interrupted the running of the university, including teaching,” Prof Odeo said.