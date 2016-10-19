By HENRY NYARORA

Villagers in Bosose burst into jubilation Wednesday afternoon after Justice David Maraga was sworn in as Chief Justice.

Friends and relatives of the newly appointed CJ met at his rural home and expressed joy for his ascent to the judiciary’s top seat.

Some villagers gathered at the home of the CJ’s brother, James Ochengo Maraga, where they sang in praise of the CJ saying the promotion of ‘their son’ was God-given.

Mr Ochengo was not at home as he had travelled to Nairobi to witness the swearing-in. Ochengo's wife, Jane Ochengo, asked Kenyans to pray for the CJ saying the task ahead of him was huge and called for hard work and God’s guidance to deliver.

“My brother in-law is a hard working legal officer, a church elder, a truthful man and does not discriminate irrespective of one’s status. We are happy that he has received such a great honour and above all we wish him well as he ensures that fairness and justice is delivered in this country,” Mrs Ochengo said.

The CJ’s nephew Mosoti Ochengo commented, “As a family member, am happy for the honour accorded to my uncle and I wish him well. I know he will help the judiciary recover from its lost glory because he is a no-nonsense man and does not waver in whichever decision he makes and believes is right,” Mr Mosoti said.