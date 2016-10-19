The World Food Programme (WFP) has arrived in Samburu County in response to a famine alert and will Wednesday start distributing relief food to famine stricken families amid the worsening drought situation.

Samburu County Drought Coordinator Alex Leseketeti said Tuesday that the county government has purchased 10,000 bags of maize through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to be distributed to the needy families.

More aid is expected to arrive at any time.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) says the number of those affected is likely to have increased from the initial projection of 54,000 announced 13 days ago.

According to NDMA, no deaths have been reported so far in the county.

WATER BOOZERS

Speaking to the Nation Tuesday, Mr Leseketeti said NDMA in collaboration with the county government has started distributing water to the affected areas using boozers.

However, according to the county director of Water Robert Lesuper, the county government lacks sufficient resources to reach the affected families.

Mr Lesuper said only two out of the six water boozers are functional, the other four having broken down.

He said that the two boozers would be dispatched to Samburu North Wednesday as the county government looks for a solution to the water shortage problem resulting from the drought.

"Each truck can serve a good number of a population as it can supply up to 72,000 litres of water to locals in a day,” he said.

AFFECTED AREAS

Wamba in Samburu East has been marked as the hardest hit and requiring urgent attention in terms of relief food and water.

Other affected areas are Baragoi, Suyan, Sere Olipi, Ntepes and parts of Samburu North.

"We have visited these areas and the situation, especially in Wamba is [bad] and in need or urgent aid.

“For those with livestock, the distance to water points is now increasing as the available water reserves have been depleted,” Mr Leseketeti said, adding that the condition of most animals was also deteriorating.

Increased cases of malnutrition are being reported for children below the age of five.

Many of them have stopped going to school due to lack of food.

Mr Lesuper said the county government had dispatched a team of officers to the ground to assess the situation as it seeks a solution.

He added that they are also supplying water to schools and health centres.

The county drought committee is set to hold a meeting with the county officials, including Governor Moses Lenolkulal over the drought.