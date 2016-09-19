By ABIUD OCHIENG

The Ajuran community who are the majority in Wajir North Constituency, will Monday move to court seeking to stop the publication and adoption of a recent boundary identification report.

They want to be involved in the boundary identification process.

They have, in their application, claimed that there has been a deliberate effort by the local administration to curve out part of the area under Wajir North Constituency and add it to Eldas Constituency, which is predominantly occupied by the Degodia community.

The petitioners have, on behalf of the Ajuran community, sued the regional coordinator of North Eastern Region, the county commissioner of Wajir County, Interior Cabinet Secretary, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Attorney-General.

UNFAIR PROCESS

“The manner the survey is being carried out is clearly an unfair manipulation of the boundary identification process for ulterior motives,” lawyer Julius Anyoka for the Ajuran community says in court papers.

They argue that two surveyors who were assigned to conduct the boundary identification exercise between the two constituencies resorted to carrying out a new border identification with a view to legalising the controversial boundary identification report in favour of Eldas Constituency.

They want the court to direct that the boundary identification be conducted in an inclusive and transparent manner, where they are given an opportunity to present their views to enable the surveyors prepare an accurate and credible report.

There has been tension between the two constituencies with claims that the local leadership has orchestrated a systematic marginalisation of the Ajuran clan.

LOSS OF LIVES, PROPERTY

In 2015, the security situation between the two communities escalated, leading to loss of lives, burning of houses and destruction and looting of property.

Eldas Constituency, which is mainly inhabited by the Degodia community, was created in 2012 by the IEBC following a countrywide electoral and boundary review where several other constituencies were also created.

The British colonialists’ had initially divided Wajir into three settlements namely Wajir East for the Degodia, Wajir West for the Ajuran and Wajir South for the Ogaden.

In the court papers, the petitioners claim that since 1979, the Degodia slowly moved into Wajir West and dislodged the Ajuran community from political power and their ancestral land, resulting into fighting between the communities.

In a bid to resolve the long-standing boundary dispute and ease tension, the administration of former President Daniel Moi created Wajir North Constituency which was carved out of Wajir West Constituency. Wajir North Constituency became mainly occupied by the Ajuran.

The two communities thereafter enjoyed peace for nearly twenty years until 2009 when Eldas District was created and eventually Eldas Constituency, which is sandwiched between Wajir West Constituency and Wajir North Constituency.