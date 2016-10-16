By BRUHAN MAKONG

Elders from Wajir South sub-county have backed Governor Ahmed Abdullahi's re-election bid.

Wajir South is the largest constituency in Wajir.

The elders endorsed Governor Abdullahi during campaign rallies spanning three days held in Diff, Dadajabula, Burdeer and Kursi towns that lie along Kenya/Somalia border.

Governor Abdullahi, who hails from the majority Degodia clan in Wajir, declared he will seek individual sub-clan support instead of the clan-based "negotiated" democracy.

“In Wajir we usually have lineups comprising candidates of various positions from different clans among the three large ones. My main opponent is likely to come from Degodia, and I therefore need to pick a running mate, a senator and a women representative to balance my political lineup,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi addressed the media in Burdeer, Wajir South, today.

Wajir South elders lauded the county chief's style of "non-interference" in the politics of all sub-counties and his development track record.

“The incumbent was at no time involved in the common conflicts among pastoralist communities in the last four years he was in power,” said former Diff councillor Dakane Siyad.

Former Burdeer councillor Abukar Yussuf said the governor is a trusted leader because he implemented projects in Wajir that he had pledged.

“Abdullahi has successfully completed the first tarmac road project in Wajir giving the residents a smooth ride on the once impassable sandy roads of Wajir town. We, therefore, believe he will also complete the sewer and water project and probably initiate other bigger projects like the solar power plant,” Mr Yussuf said.