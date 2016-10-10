By BRUHAN MAKONG

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has said that his county is still an ODM stronghold and will remain so.

Speaking in Wajir West during a fundraiser on Saturday, the governor said that all the developments that are being realised in the county had been started by Cord.

“The fruits of devolution being enjoyed by the underdeveloped counties was championed by Cord co-principal Raila Odinga. Kenya will be better off in the hands of Cord,” said Mr Abdullahi.

He also urged the Jubilee administration to respect Cord’s territory and said that it was everyone’s right to vote for the party that he or she wishes.

“It is everyone’s right to debate for his or her side but my side should also be respected,” he said.

The Wajir governor said that in the 2017 general elections, every seat will be contested by the opposition.

“I want to assure you that come 2017 no seat will go unopposed, the president’s seat will not go unopposed, the MPs seat will not go unopposed and also the county seats will not go unopposed,” he said.

Wajir County overwhelmingly voted for ODM in the 2013 general election.

Governor Abdullahi’s comments came in the wake of National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale’s praise of the Jubilee administration for development projects in the Northern Eastern region.

Mr Duale asked counties in North Eastern Kenya to reward the Jubilee administration with their votes in 2017 elections.

The Garissa Township MP said that the region, which was previously left behind in employment by the national government, now boasts of top positions in the government.

However, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim said they will not support the jubilee administration until it begins financing the development projects in the North Eastern region.