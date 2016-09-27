Wiper rebels hit back at Kalonzo over threats

By BENEDICT MUTUKU

Defiant Wiper Party leaders who have defected Monday evening hit out at party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for telling them to prepare for by-elections.

Three of the five rebel MPs who have joined Jubilee Party dared Mr Musyoka to expel and subject them to by-elections.

Speaking to the Nation, the MPs accused Mr Musyoka of primitive politics.

This is after Mr Musyoka, the Wiper Party boss and Cord co-principal, told the renegade politicians to brace themselves for a by-election since they had shifted their allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

Mr Musyoka spoke on Saturday after a memorial service for his late mother Sarah Malia Musyoka at his Tseikuru home in Kitui County.

He said the Wiper rebels should stop “double dealing” and seek fresh mandate from the voters.”

“It is improper for those who have joined Jubilee to remain in office for the remaining period of their term,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka said the defectors had no place in the Wiper party.

“You cannot be in two parties at the same time, you are either in Jubilee or Wiper,” he said.

INTIMIDATING POLTICS

On Monday, Mwingi North MP John Munuve dismissed Mr Musyoka’s sentiments terming them as “intimidating politics of the past.”

Mr Munuve, who succeeded the former vice-president as the area MP in 2013 on a Wiper ticket said the party had nothing to do with him being a member of the National Assembly.

“He (Mr Musyoka) never wanted me to be the MP and as a matter of fact we conducted party nominations twice in 2013 as he tried to rig me out.

Neither Wiper nor Kalonzo himself sponsored me to parliament. I was sponsored by the honourable people of Mwingi North,” Mr Munuve who was in New York, in the US told the Nation in a phone interview.

His Mbooni counterpart Kisoi Munyao said he was not afraid of the by-elections, daring the party leadership to occasion the by-elections.

“I am ready for the by-election. Let them bring it; I am ready to face the people who will overwhelmingly vote for me back.

“The terms and reference of my job were signed by the electorates of Mbooni and not anybody else” said Mr Munyao.

The legislator said he would not allow himself to be intimidated by anyone for working closely with the government for betterment of his constituents.

Kaiti lawmaker Richard Makenga dismissed Wiper leader’s threats to eject him and his four colleagues from the party.

“What crime have we done in the first place? Jubilee is not yet registered and when it will be registered we shall then express ourselves,” he said.

He reiterated that Ukambani lawmakers who shifted their loyalty to Jubilee were not ready to retreat. “We are firm on our position. There is no turning back,” Mr Makenga affirmed.