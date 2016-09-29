Women fund partners with SNV to empower entrepreneurs

By NATION REPORTER

At least 20, 000 women in 12 counties will benefit from an entrepreneurship deal signed by SNV Netherlands Development organisation and Women Enterprise Fund.

The deal aims to empower women entrepreneurs especially in the agriculture and renewable energy sectors.

In a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the WEF headquarters Wednesday, SNV Kenya stated it will offer capacity building sessions for entrepreneurs before they take up loans to start or boost their businesses.

SNV will also educate women on marketing and finance.

“This partnership will tremendously unlock the potential of women and enable them to take charge of their businesses and financial affairs effectively,” said WEF chair Mumina Bonaya.

On its part, WEF will roll out funds to eligible entrepreneurs who would have been trained by SNV.

“Our experience shows that funding is not enough. Women entrepreneurs need to be well trained to be able to manage the funds, be accountable and competitive in their production and marketing,” said Ms Bonaya.

The project is expected to help increase the number of women seeking funds for their businesses.

“We have big projects in renewable energy and agriculture especially dairy,” said Harm Duiker the SNV Country Director, Kenya.

The partnership will also focus on facilitating market linkages for women-owned enterprises through events such as trade fairs.

SNV is targeting to reach 20,000 women through this partnership. It is also forging other partnerships with county governments.

The programme will support women enterprises in Samburu, Narok, Kajiado, Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit, Baringo, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Wajir counties.