By JOSEPH OPENDA

Baringo Women Rep Grace Kiptui has been treated and discharged from Mediheal Hospital after being involved in a road accident earlier in the day.

Mogotio OCPD Patrick Nyangaresi said the poor state of the road might have contributed to the accident, causing the driver to swerve to the side of the road - along Saos-Tenges road in Baringo.

"The road is under repair and there are loose chippings," he said.

She was heading to a burial at Kiptagich in Baringo with three other people. She sustained injuries to her right fingers.

She had earlier graced the 3rd edition of Chemususu Dam Half Marathon.

Other guests were Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Eldama Ravine MP Musa Lesonet, among others.

The wreckage was towed to Mogotio Police station.

In April, she was involved in an accident along Loruk-Kampi ya Samaki road that claimed the life of her driver.