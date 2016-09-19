By FAROUK MWABEGE

More by this Author

Uncontrolled plastic waste is choking sea life and is threatening the marine ecosystem, a research conducted by Ocean Sole Foundation has revealed.

According to the survey, by 2050, there will be more plastic waste in the ocean than fish across the globe.

Speaking during the International Coastal Clean-Up Day at Vinono Vyehu in Msambweni Sub-County where 1,500 kilograms of rubbish was collected, Julie Church, who is the founder of the organisation, said the production of plastic materials has to stop.

She called on the Kenyan government to follow the example of Rwanda and Tanzania and impose a ban on the use of plastic bags and bottles in order to protect the marine ecosystem.

She added that as a way of addressing the problem, government institutions and private companies should go back to the use of glass and abandon plastic.

“We have to reduce plastic use in the world. We need to find a substitute, otherwise our children will find more plastic in the sea than fish,” she said.

Ms Julie Church, the founder of Ocean Sole Foundation shows some of artefacts made from recycled materials. She has called on the Kenyan government to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags and bottles in order to protect the marine ecosystem. PHOTO | FAROUK MWABEGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

TOURISM AFFECTED

Ms Church said that the plastics not only affect marine habitats but also the beaches, hence chasing away tourists who find it hard to walk along dirty beaches.

She added that once the plastic is consumed by fish, it also expose people to the risk of cancer due to the chemicals found in plastic materials.

“We are living in what we call a plastic era but what we should understand is that we need a clean ocean and a clean ocean means healthy lives and healthy people,” she said.

As a way of addressing the problem, Ms Church said her foundation has started a competition in search of solutions to reduce plastic and ensure its better use.

The winner of the will be awarded 10,000 US dollars.

“We believe that waste has a value which is treatable and that is why between now and September 17, 2017 we are going to have a contest,” she said.

Mr Hussein Mwabori, who is the founder of Msambweni Turtle Group, said should the ocean continue being contaminated, even the coral rocks which form breeding grounds for fish will be affected.

Mr Mwabori disclosed that the rubbish which is found along the beach in Msambweni normally comes from as far as Zanzibar and Somalia.

“The awareness of marine conservation is still very low among our people and that is why we are calling upon other organisations to come and help us,” he said.