By FLORAH KOECH

More by this Author

An Administration Police (AP) officer has sustained serious injuries following an attack by unknown number of armed bandits in Noosukro, Baringo South Sub-County.

The attackers, suspected to have been from the Pokot community, also set ablaze their truck in the Thursday afternoon incident.

Baringo County AP Commandant Robinson Ndiwa told Nation.co.ke that eight officers were on routine patrol when the attack happened.

“Our officers were clearly overwhelmed by the heavily armed attackers who fled after completing their mission,” he said.

“My other officers escaped unhurt,” he added.

He said the injured officer was shot in both legs by the bandits.

“He has already received first aid at Marigat Sub-County Hospital before being flown to Nairobi for further treatment. However their truck was torched by the bandits,” said Mr Ndiwa.

The incident occurred barely a day after armed bandits unsuccessfully tried to steal livestock at Arabal in Baringo South Sub-County.

They were repulsed by officers deployed in the region.

“I think the bandits were trying to retaliate by attacking the officers,” said Mr Ndiwa.

“They have attacked Noosukro Administration Police (post) three times this month as a way of chasing away the officers from the area.