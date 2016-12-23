By FLORAH KOECH

Baringo County Governor Benjamin Cheboi has called on warring Pokot and Marakwet communities living along the insecurity-prone area of Kerio Valley to co-exist peacefully, especially during the Christmas festive season.

He said it is time for leaders from both communities to agree on a lasting solution and avoid loss of lives and destruction of property.

He regretted that the rampant cases of cattle theft, which are entrenched in some parts of the country are the greatest enemy of development.

He reiterated the need to better equip security teams on the ground, saying that is the only way they will be in a position to remedy the situation.

“Liberty cannot be enjoyed in a country that is insecure and those playing politics with insecurity are misplaced and have no place in this country,” said Mr Cheboi.

He noted that the region has been losing a lot of manpower and development due to insecurity.

He urged leaders to continue building sincerity in peace and reconciliation efforts.

CO-EXIST PEACEFULLY

“There is no difference between the Pokot and Marakwet communities.

“For many years now the Kalenjin have co-existed peacefully and we need to be careful lest this inter-community killings get out of hand,” he added.

The incessant flare-ups in the volatile Kerio Valley have led to disruption of people's lives, businesses and closure of significant social amenities in the valley which had been relatively calm for long.

The warring Marakwet and Pokot communities signed a peace deal a month ago to end bloodletting that has so far claimed more than 22 lives and left hundreds of people displaced.

Representatives from the two communities who included elders agreed to cease hostilities that have rocked the volatile region.

However, gun-toting bandits continue to reign in Kerio Valley even after the government deployed more security officers in the area.