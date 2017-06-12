By ERIC MATARA

The government has intensified operations in Baringo County following the shooting of security officers last Friday.

The officers, including a General Service Unit (GSU) officer and Kenya Police Reservists (KPR) were shot and injured in confrontations between security personnel and bandits in the area.

They were taken to the Mediheal and St Mary’s Hospitals in Nakuru County where they are recuperating.

Three police officers were shot by bandits in Kiserian area in the county during an operation to clear a blocked road.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mr Wanyama Musiambo said the government has intensified operations to ensure normalcy returns in troubled areas of the county.

“The government will not relent until order and sanity resumes. The government will deal ruthlessly with bandits in troubled areas. Any bandit who confronts security officers will meet the wrath of the officers,” he said.

The administrator also dismissed reports that residents of Rugus area in Baringo were fleeing their homes after a Kenya Defence Forces officer was killed.

“The ongoing security operation in parts of Baringo County is bearing fruits,” he said.

Among the insecurity prone areas in the County include Ng’elecha, Rugus, Arabal, Mochongoi, Chebinyinyi in Baringo South.

Ng’aratuko, Yatia and Chemoe in Baringo North are also affected.