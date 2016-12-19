By GEOFFREY RONO

Three children have died and more than 200 people admitted to various hospitals in Bomet County after consuming contaminated food on last Thursday evening.

A girl and a boy died while undergoing treatment at Kaplong Mission Hospital over the weekend while another died when she was receiving treatment at Texas Clinic at Chebole trading centre in the county.

All the victims had complained of headache, vomiting and diarrhoea moments after feasting on a meal during a function in Kaptulwa Village in Sotik Sub-County.

Kaplong Hospital received more than 100 people while others were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital, Longisa County Referral Hospital and Kapkatet District Hospital in the neighbouring Kericho County.

Most of the affected patients are children whom the host had fed earlier as preparations to feed adults were going on.

A doctor in Kaplong who wished not be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media said most of them children had been stabilised.

“I suspect these patients may have fed on stale food during the party,” he told the Nation.

DOCTORS NOT ON STRIKE

Bomet County Chief Officer of Medical Services Bernard Sowek said those affected came from Kamureito, Kapkures and Kaptulwa villages in Sotik Constituency.

“These patients are lucky our doctors did not go on strike otherwise the situation could have been worse but we thank our medics for being on duty,” he said.

Longisa Hospital Medical Superintendent Ronny Kibet told the Nation that they received 73 patients and that 50 of them were later discharged but 23 were still recuperating at the hospital.

At Tenwek, a medic who requested anonymity said 40 of the patients had been admitted there but majority of them had been discharged leaving less than 10 patients in the hospital.

Sotik MP Joyce Laboso and Bomet Senator Wilfred Lesan on Sunday visited patients at the various hospitals.

The leaders condoled with the bereaved families.