By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

By REITZ MUREITHI

More by this Author

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) have pushed for the arrest of Bomet governor for assaulting its members.

KMPDU Chair Samuel Oroko and Secretary-General Ouma Olunga said Governor Isaac Ruto, accompanied by 30 youth, stormed and disrupted a meeting convened by doctors at a hotel in Bomet town on Wednesday.

The KMPDU chairman said the county boss called in the youth after his request to address the meeting was declined, adding that the union will ensure the governor is held accountable for his actions.

"The governor has resorted to violence on his own doctors after his media propaganda fell flat on the public. Intimidation will not implement the collective bargaining agreement," Dr Olunga added.

They also want a CEO of a leading private referral hospital charged for suspending doctors and hiring 'foreigners'.

“We want the minister of Interior to investigate importation of foreign doctors to the country by some private hospitals. You cannot import a service that is available locally,” Dr Olunga said.

The two top union officials have vowed to start a legal process to ensure the governor is arrested and prosecuted.