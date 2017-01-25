By ANITA CHEPKOECH

More by this Author

Traders in Itare trading centre in Konoin, Bomet County are counting losses after fire razed down 30 shops, destroying goods worth millions of shillings.

Shops, butcheries, hotels, salons and posho mills were destroyed, leaving the owners distraught.

Kaptien Assistant Chief Anthony Koech told Nation.co.ke that the fire was caused by an electric fault.

It took a brave resident to switch off a power transformer for the flames to die down.

“The fire was initially suspected to have been lit by malicious people, but on doing some investigation, it appears to have been caused by an electric fault," said Mr Koech when he spoke by phone.

Unfortunately, the shops had already been burnt down and nothing could be salvaged.

“There was nobody to immediately raise the alarm or even salvage the goods.