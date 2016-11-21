By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso has insisted that she is in the race for the Bomet governor’s seat, dismissing calls by Governor Jack Ranguma to instead vie in Kisumu where she is married.

Ms Laboso, who is also the Sotik MP, said Governor Ranguma's advice to her to instead seek the Kisumu seat where her husband comes from is not welcome.

Mr Ranguma made the remarks on Sunday during a thanksgiving prayer service for Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who returned from South Africa where he had gone for treatment.

Dr Laboso also said the Sunday rally was inconsequential and would not scare Jubilee supporters.

During the rally at Bomet Green Stadium, Mr Ranguma said African traditions did not allow women to vie for leadership in their places of birth once they are married.

He said they could only vie in their matrimonial homes.

Dr Laboso, who is serving her second term as MP, was born in Sotik and is seeking to unseat Mr Ruto in the 2017 elections.

She has been Sotik MP since 2008 when she was elected to replace her sister, Lornah Laboso, who died in a helicopter crash in Narok, alongside the then Bomet Central MP Kipkalya Kones.

RANGUMA STOOPED TOO LOW

On Monday, Dr Laboso said Mr Ranguma had stopped too low when he made his comments about her.

She said the governor should first put his house in order before venturing out to give unsolicited advice.

“Ranguma cannot advise the people of Bomet on whom [should be] their governor. He is busy traversing counties to give unsolicited advice yet his ground is so shaky.

“From what we hear he could easily be defeated next year. I am asking Bomet people not to listen to such advice from people who are facing problems in their backyards,” she told the Nation by phone.

She said she will challenge Mr Ruto and that her campaign for the governor’s seat is steadfast.

TWICE ELECTED MP

Dr Laboso added that she had been twice elected to be a lawmaker without anyone bothering about any tradition.

“If you talk to most people in Bomet they would tell you who they want to be their next governor and who they do not want. They know I will deliver and work for them. That is why they want me to unseat Isaac (Ruto),” she said.

The Sunday rally was attended by Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, ODM Chairman John Mbadi and a number of Jubilee rebel MPs.

Dr Laboso said Bomet voters had taken note of who their incumbent governor was associating with.

“We thought it was a prayer rally but it seems it was a political rally. We are wondering if the governor was truly injured or he was just playing games.