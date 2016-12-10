By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

By GEOFFREY RONO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rejected calls to push aside Deputy President William Ruto who is said to have lost his support base in the Rift Valley.

Speaking in Bomet town today where he led the groundbreaking of Bomet University, President Kenyatta said he trusts his deputy's advice and will stick with the team that won him the election in 2013.

The President chided leaders who say that Mr Ruto is losing his clout in the region, saying the claims are being propagated by biased media.

“I have read in the newspapers that you don’t want William anymore. Is it true? I can confirm for myself that what has been said has only been falsehood,” he said.

He said he will not replace the DP as has been requested by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, also Kanu chairman.

"You picked me as the President, William as my deputy, we made Joyce Laboso the deputy speaker (National Assembly) and we pushed Governor Isaac Ruto (Bomet) to be the first Council of Governors Chairman.

"If one of us moves out does that stop us from working as a team? No. The team will remain. We will work together,” he said.

Recently, Mr Moi asked the President to address the region’s residents directly saying most had lost trust in the DP.

Governor Ruto, who did not attend the function, has since defected from Jubilee and formed his own party, Chama Cha Mashinani, after falling out with the DP.

He has lately been hobnobbing with opposition leaders and has supported calls for the formation of a super alliance to defeat the Jubilee administration next year.

The DP, buoyed by the President's three-day visit to Rift Valley where he is a facing an uprising led by Mr Moi and the governor, said the region still supports Jubilee and will not be swayed by individuals who are after selfish interests.

“The President is not coming to Bomet as a tourist. It is not that he did not have anything else to do. He is bringing development to the region. You elected us to work for you and this is exactly what we are doing,” the DP said.

DEFEAT

He added that the government had set aside Sh1 billion for electricity connection in the county, Sh400 million for the new university and millions of shillings for road construction in the region.

The governor came under heavy criticism from the President for lodging a case in court against the construction of the university, a decision the President said was unbelievable.

President Kenyatta said he had directed Attorney-General Githu Muigai to be enjoined in the case, now in the Court of Appeal, saying it is no longer between the University and the county, but between his government and the people of Kenya.

The county lost the case in the High Court but proceeded to the appellate court where an injunction was given to halt the construction until the case is fully determined.

“I still do not believe someone would go to court to block the construction of a university. I have asked the AG to be enjoined in the case. The university is not only for the people of Bomet but all Kenyans,” the President said.

The President later commissioned modern equipment at Longisa Referral Hospital.

He had earlier addressed residents at Chebunyo centre in Chepalungu constituency and also launched the tarmacking of Daraja Sita-Chebole-Dikirr Road.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale told Governor Ruto to get ready for a humiliating defeat in 2017.

“Mwambie Isaac pesa si ya mama yake (tell Isaac (Ruto) the county’s money does not belong to his mum). This is a Jubilee zone and he should be ready to be defeated,” Mr Duale said.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen accused the governor of spending county funds to open his party’s offices instead of developing the devolved unit.