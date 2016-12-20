By GEOFFREY RONO

By MAGATI OBEBO

At least 70 villagers were by Monday still recovering in hospital after a suspected food poisoning incident in Bomet County that left three children dead on Friday.

They were among 200 residents of Kapsaba Village in Sotik Sub-County who were rushed to hospital after eating food served during a ceremony to mark the circumcision of a fellow villager’s son.

The patients were Monday still receiving treatment at various hospitals in the county.

An administrator at Kaplong Hospital, Mr Martin Ochiel, said 58 were still admitted but described their condition as stable.

“Many of them are now responding well. We received 118 patients on Saturday but we have since released 60, others are still getting medication,” said Mr Ochiel on Monday.

At Longisa County Referral Hospital, seven patients out of the 73 who were brought there are still admitted, according to the hospital superintendent, Dr Ronny Kibet.

He said most of the patients had been released after responding well to treatment.

Ten patients are still admitted to Litein Mission Hospital while nine patients are at Tenwek Mission Hospital.

FEELING BETTER

Mrs Reecho Maiywa, 65, told the Nation at Kaplong that she was taken ill on Saturday morning when her condition deteriorated but stated she is feeling better now.

Kapsaba Village in Kaptulwa Sub-Location remained deserted with most of the residents either admitted to hospital or attending to their sick relatives.

Mr Charles Maritim, who hosted the party, was also away in hospital attending to his son who was also admitted.

Most of the affected patients are children who had been given food earlier as preparations to feed adults went on.

Mr Philip Koech whose, brother lost a niece, told the Nation at his home in Kaptulwa that she was served with pilau, complained of headache and fell sick at night and was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning but pronounced dead on arrival at Kaplong hospital.

“I think the rice she fed on must have been stale,” Mr Koech said.

Mr Koech said a neighbour of Mr Maritim had donated left-over food following a similar party he had earlier in his house.

It was the same food that was served to many of the children who suffered stomach ailments, he said.

He said Mr Maritim had initially objected to the donation but he said he was persuaded by some women who were preparing the meals to accept it.

Bomet County Chief Officer Medical Services Bernard Sowek said those affected came from Kamureito, Kapkures and Kaptulwa villages in Sotik Constituency.