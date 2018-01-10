Mr Maina was transferred from Oloolaiser Boys High School in Narok County to replace Mr Edwin Namachanja.

They were led by Kibingei MCA Aggrey Mulongo, Mr Stephen Wafula of Soysambu/Mitua Ward and nominated MCA Luke Opwora.

By TITUS OTEBA

Drama has unfolded at Friends School Kamusinga Boys after ward leaders from the Bungoma County Assembly led goons in storming and ejecting the principal and locking his office.

Three MCAs Wednesday threw out Mr Alex Kariuki Maina, the new principal posted to the school in Kimilili Constituency last week.

Learning was disrupted and the ongoing admission of Form One students was temporarily stopped as the leaders stormed the school accompanied by locals.

Mr Maina was transferred from Oloolaiser Boys High School in Narok County to replace Mr Edwin Namachanja who was moved to Maranda High school in Siaya County in changes made by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) that affected more than 500 principals and headteachers.

RECALL PRINCIPAL

Mr Mulongo said that they would not allow the principal to work in the school.

"We are not spreading tribalism, we are asking TSC to take back their employee and post him elsewhere; he can't survive in this school. We will not allow a failure to lead this big school," said the ward leader.

Efforts by armed police officers to intervene bore no fruit as the principal was forced out by the MCAs and goons.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and teachers’ union officials have been at the forefront asking TSC and Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to recall all the new principals transferred to Bungoma County.

NO MEDIOCRITY

On Friday last week, Mr Wangamati, while meeting over 300 principals at Bungoma Boys High School, said that he won't allow mediocrity in top performing schools in the county.

"There is no way we will allow a principal from a school with a mean score of 5.9 to lead a school with a mean score of 9.2. This will be mediocrity of the highest order. Let those headteachers be transferred to schools they can manage," he said.

Mr Wangamati said that if (the new principals) are allowed to lead those schools, the standards of performance will be eroded.

Other schools affected by the transfers in the county are Chesamisi Boys, Lugulu Girls, Cardinal Otunga Girls Kibabii and Kibabii Boys High School.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bungoma County Police Commander Charles Munyoli said order had been restored in the school and the principal resumed work.