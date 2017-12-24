By TITUS OTEBA

More by this Author

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Bungoma County Governor Wycliffe Wangamati have set aside their political differences and vowed to work together for the development of the area.

The two leaders said they will work together to develop Bungoma County and make it prosperous.

“I know I was beaten hands down by Governor Wangamati during the August 8 general election and I conceded defeat.

"However, the living God is not mean and I landed another job as the Senate speaker. I will use this national post to finish all the projects I had started during my tenure as the Bungoma governor,” said Mr Lusaka.

He said despite having a tough job, he will still continue to support Bungoma residents because they are the ones who supported and prayed for him to land another job.

CAMPAIGN PROMISES

On his part, Governor Wangamati said that after the swearing in of the county executive committee members, his administration has now embarked on ensuring that all the pledges he made during campaigns are fulfilled.

“It is now time to serve Bungoma residents without fear or favour, we have lagged behind for long and we don’t have time to waste, we are development conscious,” he said.

Mr Wangamati said politics will take a back seat so that he can serve the electorates better.

“One thing am saddened with is the transfer of our performing principals and replacing them with failures,” he said.

“Let the Jubilee government reciprocate by deploying our principals by bringing in results-oriented principals not failures and rejects,” said the county boss.

The two were speaking in Sirisia constituency on Saturday during the burial of Beth Kukubo.