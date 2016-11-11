Busia leaders demand justice for pupil killed by police in demos

By BENSON AMADALA

Leaders from Busia County now want the Police service to take action against officers who shot and killed a 14-year old pupil on Wednesday during a demonstration.

The leaders also accused police of using excessive force during the protests against insecurity in the county.

The protest erupted after two night guards were murdered at the shopping centre, some 200 metres from an administration police camp.

Officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) were brought in to help quell the riots after the protesters overwhelmed AP officers based at the sub-county headquarters.

Speaking to journalists in Busia on Thursday, deputy governor Kizito Wangalwa and woman representative Florence Mutua, said it was unacceptable for police to have used live bullets while battling the protesters in Butula constituency.

“Officers who shot at the 14-year pupil, killing her as she went about hawking bananas at the market should be arrested and charged,” said Ms Mutua.

Mr Wangalwa said: “Proper investigations should be conducted to ensure the pupil killed in the protests and those injured got justice.”

Initial reports indicated that the girl identified as Jackline Adorno was a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate this year.

The Butula sub-county commissioner, Mr Bosek Lagat said the girl was a class seven pupil. The administrator said the girl had lost her mother three months ago.

“We have contacted her father about the circumstances in which his daughter had been shot and we are making arrangements to provide support during preparations for the burial,” said Mr Lagat.

The administrator said the law enforcers opened fire after they were overwhelmed by youths who stoned them and damaged three vehicles.

He said complaints raised by the community about police officers at the camp would be investigated and action taken.

“What happened was unfortunate since a group of youths started pelting officers with stones after raiding their camp leading to the ugly confrontation,” said Mr Lagat.

The western region police chief Mr Moses Ombati said the pupil was a victim of a stray bullet by police officers battling rioters who had attacked the administration police camp.

He said investigations will be conducted to establish the circumstances in which the pupil was shot and officers found to have committed an offence will face prosecution.

Mr Ombati said claims that police officers at the camp were involved in criminal activities were unfortunate.

“We expect the community to work closely with the officers in the campaign against crime and they should have presented their grievances without engaging in violent confrontations with police officers,” said Mr Ombati.