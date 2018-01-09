Mrs Ojaamong donated 25 irons sheets while Ms Mutua sent roofing timber and a steel door for the house.

By GAITANO PESSA

A 77-year-old grandmother from Nang’oma in Busia County, whose deplorable living conditions were highlighted by Daily Nation last month, finally has a place to call home after well-wishers came to her rescue.

Speaking to Nation at her new residence, Ms Leonida Ajiambo thanked good Samaritans who offered to build her a new semi-permanent house at her brother's home in Matayos Sub-County.

“People called me all sorts of names including a fool and poor. God is great. He used his people to prove the critics wrong. May God bless all who responded to my passionate plea," she said.

THANKED DONORS

Her brother, Michael Makokha, thanked the wife of Busia governor Judy Ojaamong, Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua and others who offered their contributions to construct a house for her.

Mrs Ojaamong, who has been at the forefront in the initiative, thanked all those who helped her built a decent house to the elderly.

“I understand people will criticise why she was not built a brick-walled house. The house she lived in was just a cave. Now she enters her new house while walking and not crawling. At least some steps have taken place," she said.

Ms Leonida Ajiambo seen here outside her collapsed grass-thatched house. Well-wishers led by Busia governor's wife, Mrs Judy Ojaamong, have built her a new house. PHOTO | GAITANO PESSA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mrs Ojaamong donated 25 irons sheets while Ms Mutua sent roofing timber and a steel door for the house.

Area MCA Linus Asiba donated Sh10,000 and pledged deliver piped water to Leonida's homestead.

Ms Ajiambo’s deplorable living conditions came to the limelight mid-last month after photos of her crumbled roof went viral on social media.

GRASS-THATCHED HOUSE

Her traditional grass-thatched hut collapsed early 2017 exposing her to severe weather and she had to crawl on her knees to access the house.

Inside the shelter, the elderly woman used the available space for cooking and sleeping oblivious of reptiles including snakes which could sneak through.

She revealed that she got married in Munami in Kakamega County and when her husband and four children died, she was left at the mercy of in-laws who neglected her, subjecting her to constant torture.