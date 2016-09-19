By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

The number of people using contraceptives in Lamu County is still low, a new survey has indicated.

According to the 2015 National Adolescents and Youth Survey conducted by the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), only 42.2 per cent of women in Lamu use contraceptives while the rest are not willing or even aware of the various family planning methods available to them.

It is also revealed that at least 71 per cent of both married and single men use condoms while the rest are not willing to use any of the methods available.

The survey also indicates that only 47.3 per cent of births in the region are attended by a skilled health worker.

Speaking in Lamu, NCPD Chairman Symon Pepee asked Lamu locals to plan their families in order to be able to give their children the best parental care and ensure their needs are fully met.

Mr Pepee said with many citizens in other parts of the country embracing family planning in order to ease living, it is surprising that many people in Lamu do not want to embrace it.

EMBRACE HOSPITAL DELIVERIES

He also called on pregnant mothers to embrace hospital deliveries during births in order to avoid maternal and child deaths.

“In most parts of the country, people have really embraced family planning and hospital deliveries. I am shocked to see that only 42 per cent of women here in Lamu use contraceptives while only 71 per cent of men use condoms. When you compare the number of men using condoms in various counties, you will realise that it is far much higher. Most likely, 80 to 90 per cent,” said Mr Pepee.

Mr Pepee said some cultural and religious practices were the key hindrances to family planning in Lamu.

He called on men to be on the forefront in spearheading family planning in order to give their conservative wives the morale to seek the services since many had left the family burden to the women.

MEN URGED TO SUPPORT WOMEN

“Many men have turned a deaf ear to family planning and left it to their wives. Men still think it is only women who should do family planning.

“I advise men to stand with their wives in advocating for family planning. With proper support, the women will get out of their conservative zones and plan their families.

“We want people to plan their families in order to have the number of children they can easily take care of,” said Mr Pepee.

He said it would be hard for any county to make major developmental milestones without being in control of its population growth.

Commenting on the same, NCPD Coast Coordinator Margaret Mwaila said there was need for mechanisms that will ensure and promote the voluntary family planning.

Mrs Mwaila also said there was need to do away with cultural practices that forbid women from planning families.