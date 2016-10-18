By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

Calm has returned to the Moi University main campus in Eldoret Town after weeks of standoff following the change of guard at the institution.

A spot check by Nation at the institution on Tuesday revealed that normalcy was slowly returning in the institution with students going about their activities as usual.

“We thank God. We are back to our normal operations,” acting Vice Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro told Nation.co.ke without elaborating more.

A section of leaders from the North Rift opposed to his appointment as acting vice chancellor, among them Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and his Elgeyo-Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos, recently stormed the institution demanding that Prof Isaac Kosgey, whom they said was first in the interviews, be given the job.

Mr Mandago was on Tuesday last week questioned by the National Cohesion and Integrity Commission (NCIC) officials over his remarks on the appointment of Prof Ayiro.

The county boss has maintained that he did not say that he wants one “of our own” to be appointed instead of Prof Ayiro.

“We know Prof Isaac Kosgey was the best during the recruitment interviews and all we are saying is that he be given the job instead of having an acting vice chancellor. We have nothing personal against Prof Laban Ayiro on the basis of him not being a Kalenjin,” said Mr Mandago.

He also denied that he had labelled Prof Ayiro “an outsider”, though he opposed his appointment.

“The appointments in this country, and even in Moi University, must be on merit and nothing short of that,” said Mr Mandago.

Mr Mandago and Mr Tolgos were last month interrogated by detectives at the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over the matter.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has maintained that he followed the law and that he would not talk with politicians on the issue.

Dr Matiang’i appointed Prof Ayiro, a director of quality assurance at the institution, as the acting VC after Prof Richard Mibey’s term ended.

According to Dr Matiang’i, the university’s governing council sent him a list of three eligible persons for the position.

“I’m a public servant and will not engage in politics. The appointment of a substantive vice chancellor is in progress,” said Dr Matiang’i.