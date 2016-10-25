By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

Residents of West Indies Estate in the outskirts of Eldoret Town are up in arms over rising insecurity in the area.

They have pointed out to the existence of marauding gangs that usually strike late at night, terrorising residents, before stealing their valuables.

"We no longer sleep for fear of being attacked at night. Our pleas to the authorities appear to have fallen on deaf ears," said Bernard Kipkosgei, a resident.

They attributed the runaway insecurity in the region to rise in cases of drug abuse among the youth, especially along the Kipkaren and Sosiani rivers.

A spot check by Nation.co.ke in the area found many groups of youths idling for the better part of the day, with strangers being treated with a lot of suspicion.

The residents have now threatened to take the matter into their own hands and lynch any suspected thugs if their plight is not addressed urgently.

SUSPECTS LYNCHED

Recently, irate members of the public lynched two suspected thieves who broke into one of the houses in the estate.

Uasin Gishu Gishu County commissioner Abdi Hassan has already declared war on criminals wreaking havoc in the region.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Eldoret 64 stadium, Mr Hassan said that police have intensified patrols in all the major estates.

"We've received complaints of some few elements terrorising the people but they should know that their days are numbered. We will soon wipe them out," warned the administrator.

He warned chiefs from areas where illegal brews are still being sold that they risk being sacked for sleeping on the job.

The administrator also called on parents to keep an eye on their children especially during the December holiday season to stop them from engaging in drug abuse and other harmful practices.

He called on the residents to embrace the Nyumba Kumi initiative and report any suspicious people in their midst to the authorities.

The residents have also accused some boda boda riders in the region of colluding with criminals to terrorise them.

Only recently, a businesswoman and her client were shot dead by people who were on a boda boda who went to her bar at around 9pm pretending to be customers.