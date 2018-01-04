By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

A mysterious fire has burnt a section of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Eldoret depot.

The cause of the Thursday 4am inferno could not be immediately established but a mortar explosion in one of the driers housing three silos is suspended to have ignited it.

Uasin Gishu County Secretary Peter Lelei and the county executive in charge of Roads Gideon Birir who toured the depot said that prompt response by the county emergency team helped put out the inferno.

"The situation could have been worse had the fire spread to adjacent silos which serve as the country's strategic grain reserve," said Mr Lelei.

A worker at the depot said that they heard a loud explosion before a huge inferno engulfed the silo.

The fire comes at a time when hundreds of farmers are lined up to deliver their maize produce to the NCPB depot in the grain basket.

Farmers in the region have complained over the delay in paying their dues for maize delivered to the depot.