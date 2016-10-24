By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By BERNARD ROTICH

World javelin champion Julius Yego is stable after being involved in a road accident in Eldoret on Sunday night.

Yego was driving his Toyota Prado along Kapsoya road near Equity Bank at around 10pm when the accident happened.

His extensively damaged Prado was towed to Eldoret Central Police Station with police on night duty keeping journalists at bay, preventing them from taking photos.

Yego was rushed to Mediheal Hospital where he was kept overnight for specialised treatment.

When the Nation team toured the hospital at 4am Monday, Yego was undergoing medical tests and scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries.

He declined to speak to journalists.

On his Facebook page, Yego wrote: "God is living and great! I'm OK my people. Can't believe am alive. @mungu yupo! I'm in stable condition."

HE'S OKAY

"He is okay only that doctors advised he should relax till morning," said world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop who was among the first at the scene of the accident.

Yego, 27, who won the world javelin title in Beijing last year, suffered an injury during the final of his speciality event at August's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

But despite the injury that forced him to miss successive throws, he still bagged a silver medal, Kenya's first Olympic field events medal.

In Beijing in 2015 the two-time Africa champion broke the Africa and Commonwealth record with a massive throw of 92.72 metres, which was the best throw in the world since 2006.

On Saturday, Yego, who also won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, had told the Nation that he was just beginning his build-up to the new 2017 season in which he hopes to defend his world title at the IAAF World Championships that will be held at the iconic Olympic Stadium in Stratford, London.

It is in the same stadium that Yego became the first Kenyan to reach an Olympic field events final during the 2012 London Games.

Yego rapidly developed in the sport under legendary Finnish coach Petteri Piironen who worked on his technique at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland where he was on a scholarship programme.