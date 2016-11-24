By STANLEY KIMUGE

The Privatisation Commission has allayed fears that there are plans to sell the State-owned New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) to a private entity.

The commission’s chairman, Mr Henry Obwocha, said this Thursday when he led a team from the body to the New KCC Eldoret factory.

Mr Obwocha said that they were on familiarisation visit of the factory and not valuating the assets of the company.

“Our tour has nothing to do with actual work of privatisation of this milk processor. As you are aware, most of the members are new, so [we are] basically familiarising [ourselves] with what is going on in the company,” he said.

Mr Solomon Kitungu, commission’s chief executive officer said that the privatisation process would involve farmers and other stakeholders in negotiations before coming up with recommendations to the National Treasury.

The officials were reacting to reports that dairy farmers in the country had on Wednesday opposed a proposed privatisation of the firm, saying that they were not involved in the process.

“We are happy that the firm has gone back to its former glory.

"However, we are shocked that privatisation is ongoing and we are hearing a team is going round doing valuation of the company but as farmers, we are not involved,” said the farmers’ chairman, Mr Richard Tuwei, on Wednesday.