Wednesday October 19 2016

Residents of Kipkoror in Eldoret Town view the

Residents of Kipkoror in Eldoret Town view the bodies of two men who were lynched early Wednesday morning following failed attempt to hijack a taxi vehicle. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By GERALD BWISA
Two men have Wednesday morning been lynched in Kipkorkor in Uasin Gishu County following a failed attempt to hijack a vehicle.

According to Mr Michael Maina, a taxi driver, the two had approached him in Eldoret Town and requested to be dropped in Longonot along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

“When we reached Kipkorgot area, one of the passengers attempted to commandeer the vehicle by grabbing the steering wheel. I resisted and pushed him away,” Maina told Nation.co.ke.

“The other passenger who was at the back seat unleashed a knife and attempted to stab me.

"I reacted quickly and also pushed him away and, in the process, injured my hand,” he added.

He explained that he then jumped out of the car and raised the alarm.

“While this happened, the two men tried to speed off with the vehicle but unfortunately, it lost control and landed in a ditch,” said Mr Maina.

“They escaped on foot into a nearby maize plantation but did not go far as they were eventually caught by the public who lynched them,” he went on.

Last week, two people were burnt to death in the same area after attempting to steal from a house.