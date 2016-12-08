By GERALD BWISA

Police in Eldoret Wednesday rescued a 35-year-old man from the irate residents who wanted to lynch him after he allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl.

The man is is alleged to have lured the minor into his house after giving her Sh30, and forcibly defiled her.

Felix Situma, an eye witness, told the Nation that the girl raised the alarm prompting neighbours to break the door and saved her.

“We heard loud screams from the man’s house and we rushed there and broke the door which was locked from inside only to find the man and the scared girl in bed naked,” said Mr Situma.

BEATEN BY IRATE MOB

The irate neighbours dragged the suspect outside the compound and started beating him up before police, who were notified of the incident, arrived at the scene.

“He was lucky to be rescued by the police otherwise the annoyed neighbours wanted his blood so badly for committing the heinous act on such a young child,” added Situma.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in Eldoret where she is admitted with severe injuries on her private parts.

Eldoret West Police boss Samuel Mutunga, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect, who is being held at Baharini Police Post, will be charged with defiling a minor.