By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

A lawyer who had sought court orders barring the burial of former nominated MP Mark Too now wants the body exhumed and a specimen extracted for forensic examination to establish the true cause of his death.

Simon Lilan, who had gone into hiding soon after Mr Too's burial two weeks ago, resurfaced over the weekend and vowed to move to court to obtain orders and have the body exhumed.

“I will stop at nothing until the actual cause of death of my friend is established. This does not mean that I was opposed to his burial,” said Mr Lilan during a press conference in Eldoret on Monday.

He was accompanied by his elder brother Joseph Tallam.

“After Mark Too died, I moved to court and obtained orders stopping his burial. This is when two vehicles started trailing my car and I and my elder brother John Talam, who happens to be my driver, could notice that the occupants were not up to any good,” Mr Lilan said.

He said he is seeking the orders as of Mr Too's friend and legal adviser and that he has no malice by instituting the exhumation suit.

Mr Too’s two wives, Mary and Sophie, have sworn an affidavit expressing satisfaction with the cause of his death.

According to family doctors, Mr Too died of cardiac arrest.