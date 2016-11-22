By DENNIS LUBANGA

Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) officials have arrested two people in Eldoret Town found with several cartons of fake SKF-branded bearings worth Sh200,000.

The inspectors, accompanied by plainclothes policemen, stormed the Allied and Industrial Solution shop on Kenyatta Street following a tip-off from the public.

“We have received numerous complaints from customers who have been purchasing the bearings from this shop,” said Tina Astrom, a director at SKF Group.

“Our investigations later revealed that the owners of the shop have been selling counterfeit items. We requested officers from the agency to come in and assist us,” she added.

According to Ms Astrom, the counterfeit products are sold to unsuspecting customers.

“A bearing is a very sensitive product. It is mounted in power plants, factories and cars. Everything that is rotating should have a bearing and if it fails it can have catastrophic consequences and can lead to injury,” she added.

FAKES SOURCED FROM CHINA, INDIA

She singled out China and India as the main sources of the counterfeit products.

“Normally, we make 60-80 raids in China and about 20-30 raids in India each year.

“We work with authorities [to assist] them in raids and also in creating public awareness,” said Ms Astrom.

ACA regional head Yusuf Osman said the two people arrested will be questioned to establish the source of the fake products.

He said the vice has denied the country tax revenue.

“Unscrupulous businesspeople have resorted to selling fake products at throwaway prices at the expense of genuine products that are quite expensive,” explained Mr Yusuf.

CHECK BEFORE BUYING

“We encourage consumers to always check before purchasing such products,” he said.

“One can easily be hoodwinked into buying the counterfeit products,” he added.

The official revealed that they confiscated a number of invoices and cash sale receipts which will help them in their investigations.

Alex Otieno, a salesman at the shop, said he could not distinguish between genuine and fake SKF bearings.

“I don’t know the difference between a counterfeit and a genuine bearing because they both look the same.

“In fact, it is now that I am being made aware that there are counterfeit SKF bearings,” he said.