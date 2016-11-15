Some claimed that they had not seen their marks for the last four years.

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By TITUS OMINDE

Moi University’s Eldoret West Campus was paralysed on Tuesday after students took to the streets to protest the suspension of fourth-year students of education.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro said the students were suspended due to indiscipline.

“They did not follow the right channel while airing their grievances,” said Prof Ayiro.

He said: “They will however be called back in due course after a review (of their suspension)”.

Some claimed that they had not seen their marks for the last four years.

“We've paid school fees and done exams but we have never seen any of our results,” said John Kennedy, a student leader.

The aggrieved students called on Fred Matiang’i, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, to intervene and address what they termed a major crisis facing the institution.

Prof Ayiro in response acknowledged that some students had not received their marks but promised that the matter will be sorted out.

“The senate will meet to deliberate the matter. All the marks are however available. We want to assure all the students that the incident will not happen again,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said: “All deans have personally submitted their marks to my office”.

The students had turned rowdy, prompting the institution’s management to notify police, who swung into action, lobbing tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Trouble started after the university management circulated a memo ordering the students to immediately vacate the university.

Part of the memo, signed by Prof Isaac Kimengi, the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics, says: “The University has decided that all (fourth year education students) of them are suspended with immediate effect”.

It says: “The University advised the affected students to stay away from the campus until we review the decision. The students will be informed accordingly”.

The letter says: “By the copy of this communication, the students are therefore banned from the precincts of the campus…the chief security officer is asked to enforce the decision”.