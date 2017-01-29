Police reservist killed in fighting in Kerio Valley

By PHILEMON SUTER

A Kenya Police Reservist has been shot dead and others unaccounted for following violence between Marakwet herders and suspected Pokot bandits in Kerio Valley.

The deceased, David Kipyatich Kanda, 35, was killed at Chebo-Jetum grazing fields in Marakwet East sub-county.

The bandits took off with Mr Kanda's G3 firearm.

"The body of the deceased has been moved from the scene and is already on its way to the referral hospital mortuary in Iten," Kotut chief James Sirmo said.

The herders said the officer was ambushed after being a marked man.

Elgeyo-Marakwet police commander Tom Odera said police have been deployed to end the violence.

"It is true. Things aren’t good in the Valley. There is ongoing fighting," the police chief said.

A resident of Kakibiyoswo village, Jennifer Kirop, decried the violence that is robbing the lives of their loved ones.

"We have just come from burying Kimutai and Kemboi and now we already have another funeral in waiting even before our eyes are dry of tears."