The government has deployed more security officers to Kerio Valley in the wake of renewed clashes that have led to the deaths of at least four people this week.

Authorities told Nation.co.ke that even though they are yet to make any arrests, 'they will do everything possible to contain the situation.’

“We already have officers on the ground and are doing everything possible to ensure order is restored,” said Mr Emmanuel Ronoh, the Marakwet East OCPD.

On Tuesday, more than 20 houses were set ablaze as Pokot and Marakwet youth fought.

The attackers also raided the home of former Inspector-General of Police David Kimaiyo and made away with several goats and destroyed property.

Residents have expressed fear that the renewed clashes will ruin their Christmas celebrations.

“We live in constant fear of attacks. We really don’t know when and where the attackers will strike. We cannot also count on law enforcement officers to protect us since they only show up after the attackers have completed their mission,” said Ms Veronicah Yego, a resident.

MANGO BUYERS KEEP AWAY

Mr Richard Murkomen, another resident added, “We cannot even visit markets in the region because the road from Tot to Chesong’och is equally unsafe.”

Mango farmers are also feeling the pinch of the clashes as many potential buyers keep away from the region for fear of attacks.

“During this period, we normally receive many customers who come from Eldoret, Nakuru, Nairobi and even Mombasa to buy our mangoes,” said Mr Paul Cheserek, a mango farmer from Tot.

“This is not so this year. Mangoes are now going to waste. Nobody wants to come here. Traders fear for their lives,” he added.

A few kilometers from Cheserek’s farm, the Nation team met another farmer, Lydia Bailong, who said they have now been forced to sell their fruits at throw-away prices as a result of the clashes.

“A full net of mangoes usually goes for Sh600, but now I sell it at a throw-away price of Sh250. After all, the mangoes will rot if I don’t dispose them off,” she said.